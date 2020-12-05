India's daily COVID-19 cases below 50,000 for a month

NEW DELHI: India has registered 36,652 confirmed coronavirus cases in the past 24 hours.

India’s health ministry on Saturday (Dec 5) also recorded 512 deaths in the past 24 hours, taking total deaths to nearly 140,000. The pace of new cases has seen a downward trend, with single-day cases remaining below the 50,000 mark a month.

India has 9.6 million total cases, second behind the US with 14.3 million. But globally it has one of the lowest deaths per million population, according to the Health Ministry.

India’s home ministry has allowed states to impose local restrictions, such as night curfews. It has asked state officials to consult before imposing lockdowns at state, district or city levels.

