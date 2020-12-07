India reports nearly 33,000 new COVID-19 cases

Asia

India reports nearly 33,000 new COVID-19 cases

FILE PHOTO: The coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, in Gurugram
FILE PHOTO: Students wearing protective face masks are seen inside a classroom of a government-run school after authorities ordered schools to reopen voluntarily for class levels 9 to 12, in Gurugram, India Oct 15, 2020. (Photo: REUTERS/Anushree Fadnavis/File Photo)

Bookmark

MUMBAI: India reported 32,981 new coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours, data from the federal health ministry showed on Monday (Dec 7).

Cumulative cases now total 9.68 million, the second-highest tally in the world after the United States.

But health officials are drawing some encouragement that daily readings have stayed below the 50,000 mark for a month, in spite of a busy festival season that saw crowded markets and busy streets. 

The number peaked in September when more than 97,000 cases were reported on a single day.

Deaths rose by 391, with the total now 140,573, the health ministry said.

BOOKMARK THIS: Our comprehensive coverage of the coronavirus outbreak and its developments

Download our app or subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates on the coronavirus outbreak: https://cna.asia/telegram

Source: Reuters/kv

Tagged Topics

Bookmark