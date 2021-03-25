India's daily COVID-19 infections rise to five-month high

People wearing protective masks crowd a marketplace amidst the spread of COVID-19 in Mumbai, India, March 22, 2021. REUTERS/Niharika Kulkarni/File Photo

NEW DELHI: India added 53,476 COVID-19 infections overnight, the highest daily rise since Oct 23, the health ministry data showed on Thursday (Mar 24).

India has 11.8 million COVID-19 cases, the third-highest amount behind the United States and Brazil.

The country reported 251 new deaths, taking the overall tally to 160,692, the data showed.

Source: Reuters

