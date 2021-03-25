India's daily COVID-19 infections rise to five-month high

NEW DELHI: India added 53,476 COVID-19 infections overnight, the highest daily rise since Oct 23, the health ministry data showed on Thursday (Mar 24).

India has 11.8 million COVID-19 cases, the third-highest amount behind the United States and Brazil.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The country reported 251 new deaths, taking the overall tally to 160,692, the data showed.

Download our app or subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates on the coronavirus outbreak: https://cna.asia/telegram​​​​​​