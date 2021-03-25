India's daily COVID-19 infections rise to five-month high
NEW DELHI: India added 53,476 COVID-19 infections overnight, the highest daily rise since Oct 23, the health ministry data showed on Thursday (Mar 24).
India has 11.8 million COVID-19 cases, the third-highest amount behind the United States and Brazil.
The country reported 251 new deaths, taking the overall tally to 160,692, the data showed.
BOOKMARK THIS: Our comprehensive coverage of the coronavirus outbreak and its developments
Download our app or subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates on the coronavirus outbreak: https://cna.asia/telegram