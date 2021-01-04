No breakthrough in talks between Indian government and farmers to end protest

NEW DELHI: Indian government ministers and farmers' leaders on Monday (Jan 4) failed to break a deadlock over farmers' demands to repeal three agricultural reform laws, and will meet again on Jan 8 for the next round of talks, one of the leaders said.

Tens of thousands of farmers have been camping on the borders of the national capital New Delhi for last 40 days, insisting that the government withdraw the reforms and provide legal backing for a minimum support price of their produce.

"We are ready to prolong our agitation as long as possible," said Rakesh Tikait, a farmers' leader who attended the meeting with ministers.