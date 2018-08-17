India flood toll jumps to 324

related media assets (image or videos) available. Click to see the gallery.

BENGALURU/MUMBAI: The death toll from major floods in India's Kerala state jumped to 324 on Friday (Aug 17), the government said.

In a tweet, Kerala chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan said his state was "facing the worst flood in 100 years" with "324 lives lost".

Vijayan added that 223,139 people have been moved to more than 1,500 relief camps.



The death toll from 10 days of floods in the state, a key tourist draw, has nearly trebled in the last 24 hours.



Earlier on Friday officials had put the death toll at 164, with more misery expected as heavy rain pushed water levels higher.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi was due to visit the southwest state later on Friday as its chief minister said he was hoping the military could step up help for the rescue effort which is already using dozens of helicopters and hundreds of boats.

"I spoke to the defence minister this morning and asked for more helicopters," Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan told a news conference in the state capital, Thiruvananthapuram, adding that he planned to send 11 more helicopters to worst-hit places.

"In some areas, airlifting is the only option ... thousands are still marooned."

Kerala is a major destination for both domestic and foreign tourists.

The airport in the main commercial city of Kochi has been flooded and operations suspended until Aug 26 with flights being diverted to two other airports in the state.

The office of the chief minister said heavy rain was falling in some places on Friday. More showers are expected over the weekend.

Modi said on Twitter he would travel to Kerala "to take stock of the unfortunate situation".

