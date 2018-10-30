India may stop private vehicles in capital if pollution worsens - official

India's environment pollution control authority on Tuesday said private vehicles will have to be stopped from plying in the capital of New Delhi if air pollution continues to worsen.

A man walks in front of the India Gate shrouded in smog in New Delhi
A man walks in front of the India Gate shrouded in smog in New Delhi, India, October 29, 2018. REUTERS/Anushree Fadnavis

NEW DELHI: India's environment pollution control authority on Tuesday said private vehicles will have to be stopped from plying in the capital of New Delhi if air pollution continues to worsen.

"Let us hope the air pollution situation in Delhi doesn't deteriorate or else we will have to stop plying of private vehicles. Only public transport will be used," Bhure Lal, Chairman, Environment Pollution Control Authority, was quoted as saying by television news agency ANI News, a Reuters partner.

