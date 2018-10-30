India may stop private vehicles in capital if pollution worsens - official

related media assets (image or videos) available. Click to see the gallery.

NEW DELHI: India's environment pollution control authority on Tuesday said private vehicles will have to be stopped from plying in the capital of New Delhi if air pollution continues to worsen.

"Let us hope the air pollution situation in Delhi doesn't deteriorate or else we will have to stop plying of private vehicles. Only public transport will be used," Bhure Lal, Chairman, Environment Pollution Control Authority, was quoted as saying by television news agency ANI News, a Reuters partner.

(Reporting by Mayank Bhardwaj, Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)