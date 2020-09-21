At least 10 dead after building collapses in India, many feared trapped

MUMBAI: At least 10 people were killed after a three-storey residential building collapsed in India on Monday (Sep 21), officials said.

The accident in the city of Bhiwandi, which neighbours India's financial capital Mumbai, occurred around 3.40am (5.40am, Singapore time), local authorities said.

"Ten people have died, we have rescued 11 people alive," an official at the Thane city authority, which oversees Bhiwandi, told AFP.

More than 40 emergency workers had arrived at the scene, the official said, including a team of 30 rescuers from the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF).

Twenty to 25 people are reportedly feared trapped after a building collapsed in the city of Bhiwandi near Mumbai on Sep 21, 2020. (Photo: Twitter/satyaprad1)

NDRF director general Satya Narayan Pradhan tweeted that teams armed with specialised equipment and sniffer dogs were trying to rescue 20 to 25 people who were reportedly trapped.

Television broadcasts of the incident showed images of a rescue dog running over the rubble of the building in Bhiwandi.

Images broadcast on the NDRF's official Twitter page showed emergency workers combing through concrete and brick rubble with electrical wires hanging over their heads.

Reuters partner ANI reported a child had been rescued.

According to the Associated Press, at least 11 people were injured when the building collapsed, said Pankaj Ashiya, the commissioner of Bhiwandi.

He said that the building was more than 30 years old and needed repairs, which could not be carried out due to the coronavirus lockdown.

Building collapses are commonplace in India, particularly during the seasonal monsoon rains, due to old and often illegal construction. There was no immediate reason provided for the latest incident in Bhiwandi.