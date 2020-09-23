India building collapse toll climbs to 35, search and rescue efforts continue

MUMBAI: Rescue workers battled rain and cramped conditions to scour through rubble and look for possible survivors as the toll from an apartment building collapse on the outskirts of Mumbai rose to 35, a senior government official said on Wednesday (Sep 23).

"It's been more than three days, so we don't know if there are any survivors any more, but we are not losing hope," Satya Pradhan, the head of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), told Reuters.

Advertisement

Advertisement

At least eight people are still missing and rescue personnel are clearing debris to look for them, said Pradhan.

Rescue workers carry a survivor from the rubble of a collapsed three-storey residential building in Bhiwandi. (Photo: AFP/-)

The building, a three-storey structure in a narrow alley of the industrial town of Bhiwandi, on the north-east outskirts of Mumbai, collapsed early on Monday.

Emergency workers from the NDRF have so far pulled 20 survivors from the rubble.

Advertisement

Advertisement

An official with Thane city authorities, which oversees Bhiwandi, said the dead included eight children.

Rescue work has been hampered by rain and a narrow entrance to the alley, which prevented heavy equipment from being brought in to clear debris.

Police officers watch rescue operations after a three-storey building collapsed in Bhiwandi, on the outskirts of Mumbai, India, Sep, 21 2020. (Photo: Reuters/Francis Mascarenhas)

Officials are still investigating the cause of the collapse of the structure that housed 54 apartments.

Such disasters are commonplace in India during the monsoon season, as the torrential rains can destabilise old and often illegally constructed buildings.

This week's collapse, however, is one of the worst such incidents in recent years around Mumbai.

NDRF personnel rescuing a survivor after a residential building collapsed in Bhiwandi in Thane district, a suburb of Mumbai, India on Sep 21, 2020. (Photo: National Disaster Response Force via AP)

Last month, more than a dozen people were killed when a building collapsed in the industrial town of Mahad, 165km south of Mumbai.

In 2013, more than 120 people were killed in two separate building collapses around Mumbai.