India reports 276,110 new COVID-19 infections

A nurse prepares to administer a dose of Covishield, Serum Institute of India's version of the AstraZeneca vaccine, to a woman in Bengaluru, India, May 19, 2021. (Photo: AP/Aijaz Rahi)
BENGALURU: India reported on Thursday (May 20) 276,110 new coronavirus infections over the last 24 hours, while deaths rose by 3,874.

The country's infection tally stands at 25.77 million, with a death toll of 287,122, health ministry data showed.

Source: Reuters/dv

