Five killed, about 90 hurt in Indian protest violence: Hospital official

NEW DELHI: At least five people were killed and about 90 were injured in clashes on Monday (Feb 24) in the Indian capital during protests over a new citizenship law, a senior hospital official told Reuters.

"Some of the people brought in had gunshot wounds," Dr Rajesh Kalra, additional medical superintendent at the Guru Teg Bahadur Hospital, said on Tuesday.

Demonstrators opposing a new citizenship law throw pieces of bricks towards riot police and those supporting the law, during a clash in New Delhi, Feb 24, 2020. (Photo: Reuters/Danish Siddiqui)

The clashes erupted between thousands demonstrating for and against the new citizenship law. Police used tear gas and smoke grenades, but struggled to disperse the stone-throwing crowds.