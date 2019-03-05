India-Pakistan tensions: 44 Malaysians remain stranded in Pakistan

KUALA LUMPUR: Forty-four Malaysians stranded in Pakistan following the closure of the Islamic Republic's airspace, are expected to leave the country by the end of the week.

Since Saturday, 41 out of 85 stranded Malaysians have left in stages via Islamabad and Karachi with transits in Abu Dhabi, Doha, Dubai, and Jeddah, the Malaysian High Commission in Islamabad said in a statement on Facebook.

Pakistan reopened on Monday (Mar 4) its airspace, which was closed from Feb 27 following strained relations with India due to military incidents at the border between the two countries.

However, according to the high commission, the daily Malindo Air flights connecting Kuala Lumpur and Lahore are still not operational.

"This is due to the prohibition by the authorities of a neighbouring country of Pakistan for any flight operators to use its airspace heading to or departing from Pakistan for an indefinite period of time.

"The prohibition has also affected Thai Airways from Kuala Lumpur (via Bangkok) to Lahore, Islamabad and Karachi," added the statement.

Malaysians have also been advised to postpone non-essential trips to Pakistan until the bilateral relations between Pakistan and India improve, and to take into consideration that the airspace may resume closure if tensions re-escalate.

Malaysians who have not registered at the high commission's office have been urged to do so as soon as possible.



Tensions between New Delhi and Islamabad, both nuclear-weapons state, escalated since an attack by terrorist group Jaish-e-Mohammed in Pulwana, India, on Feb 14 killed more than 40 people and injured many more.

India launched air strikes inside Pakistan 12 days later and an aerial dogfight between the two countries' air forces over Kashmir broke out the next day, resulting in India's biggest military standoff with Pakistan in years.

