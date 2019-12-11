India parliament passes contentious citizenship Bill

NEW DELHI: India's parliament Wednesday (Dec 11) passed a contentious citizenship Bill amid violent protests and claims that it discriminates against Muslims as part of the Hindu-nationalist government's agenda.

The Bill will let New Delhi grant citizenship to illegal immigrants who entered India from three neighbouring countries before 2015 - but not if they are Muslim.

The legislation was passed 125-105 by the upper house, after the lower house voted in support of it on Monday. It will be sent to the president to be signed into law, with his approval seen as a formality.