India posts daily rise of 120,529 new COVID-19 cases

Healthcare worker collects COVID-19 test swab sample from man in New Delhi
FILE PHOTO: A healthcare worker collects a coronavirus disease (COVID-19) test swab sample from a man as others watch, at a temporary shelter for the homeless in New Delhi, India, March 31, 2021. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

NEW DELHI: India reported on Saturday (Jun 5) 120,529 new coronavirus infections over the last 24 hours, while deaths rose by 3,380.

The tally of infections stood at al 28.69 million and the death toll at 344,082, data from the federal health ministry showed.

Source: Reuters

