India reports record daily jump of 83,883 COVID-19 infections

MUMBAI: India reported another record daily jump of 83,883 coronavirus infections on Thursday (Sep 3), taking its tally to 3.85 million, just 100,000 behind Brazil, the world's second most affected nation, health ministry data showed.

Asia's worst-hit country has been posting the world's largest daily caseload every day for almost a month, although deaths remain relatively low.

The ministry said 1,043 people died from COVID-19, taking the toll to 67,376.

