India reports 41,000 new COVID-19 cases

NEW DELHI: India has reported 41,100 new cases of COVID-19 in the past 24 hours, taking the country’s overall tally since the pandemic began to 8.79 million.

The Health Ministry on Sunday (Nov 15) also reported 447 deaths in the same period, driving total fatalities to 129,635.

India is second in the world in total reported cases behind the US, but daily infections have been on the decline since the middle of September. There has been, however, a resurgence of infections in New Delhi, which has seen a renewed surge in recent weeks, recording more new cases than any other Indian state.

On Sunday, New Delhi registered 7,340 new coronavirus cases, including 96 deaths.



