India reports another record daily rise in COVID-19 infections

NEW DELHI: India reported a record daily increase of 261,500 coronavirus infections over the last 24 hours, health ministry data showed on Sunday (Apr 18).

Total cases reached nearly 14.8 million, second only to the United States which has reported more than 31 million infections.

India's deaths from COVID-19 rose by 1,501 to reach a total of 177,150, the data showed.

