India reports lowest daily COVID-19 deaths since Aug 3

Outbreak of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Jakhan village
A healthcare worker announces to people to get their rapid antigen tests done during a door-to-door survey for the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in Jakhan village in the western state of Gujarat, India, September 22, 2020. REUTERS/Amit Dave/Files
BENGALURU: India reported its smallest daily rise in coronavirus deaths since Aug 3 of 776, data from the health ministry showed on Tuesday (Sep 29), as global fatalities crossed 1 million and infections surged in several countries.

The South Asian country's coronavirus case tally rose to 6.15 million after it reported 70,589 new infections in the last 24 hours, according to health ministry data, while total deaths stood at 96,318.

Though India's death toll is a relatively low 1.6 per cent of total cases, the country, along with the United States and Brazil, account for nearly 45 per cent of global COVID-19 fatalities.

Source: Reuters/rw

