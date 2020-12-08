India reports lowest daily rise in COVID-19 cases since Jul 10
MUMBAI: India reported 26,567 new coronavirus infections, data from the health ministry showed on Tuesday (Dec 8), the lowest daily increase since Jul 10, according to a Reuters tally.
Daily cases have been falling in India since hitting a peak in September. The country has 9.7 million cases, second-highest caseload in the world after the United States.
Deaths rose by 385, the health ministry said, with the total now at 140,958.
