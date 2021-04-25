India's Bharat Biotech to supply Covaxin to states, hospitals at 600 to 1,200 rupees per dose

REUTERS: India's Bharat Biotech said on Saturday (Apr 24) that it will supply Covaxin directly to state governments at 600 rupees per dose, while it will supply the vaccine directly to private hospitals at 1,200 rupees per dose.

In a tweet, the company said it will develop, manufacture and supply Covaxin to India's central government at 150 rupees per dose.

The company added that more than 50 per cent of its vaccine capacities have been reserved for supply to the central government.

