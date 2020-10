India's coronavirus infections rise to 7.43 million

MUMBAI: India's cumulative tally of COVID-19 infections stood at 7.43 million on Saturday (Oct 17), having risen by 62,212 in the last 24 hours, health ministry data showed.

But the number of active infections slipped below 800,000 for the first time in 1.5 months, which the ministry called a significant achievement.

India has recorded the world's second-largest number of cases after the United States and worries have been high that there may be further spikes during the ongoing festival season.

