India's COVID-19 infections rise by 70,496 to 6.91 million

BENGALURU: India's total coronavirus cases rose by 70,496 in the last 24 hours to 6.91 million on Friday (Oct 9) morning, data from the health ministry showed.

Deaths from COVID-19 infections rose by 964 to 106,490, the ministry said.

Advertisement

Advertisement

India's death toll from the novel coronavirus rose past 100,000 on Saturday, only the third country in the world to reach that bleak milestone, after the United States and Brazil, and its epidemic shows no sign of abating.

Download our app or subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates on the coronavirus outbreak: https://cna.asia/telegram