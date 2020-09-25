India's COVID-19 infections surge to 5.82 million

BENGALURU: India's coronavirus case tally surged to 5.82 million after it recorded 86,052 new infections in the last 24 hours, data from the health ministry showed on Friday (Sep 25).

A total of 1,141 people died of COVID-19 in the last 24 hours, the ministry said, taking mortalities to 92,290, which is a relatively low 1.6 per cent of all cases.

Globally, India has the second-highest number of coronavirus cases, behind the United States where infections crossed 7 million on Thursday.

