India's COVID-19 tally rises to 8.2 million

A man carrying flowers walks in a crowded market a day before the Hindu festival of Dussehra amidst
A man carrying flowers walks in a crowded market a day before the Hindu festival of Dussehra amidst the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Mumbai, India on Oct 24, 2020. (Photo: Reuters/Francis Mascarenhas) 

MUMBAI: India recorded 45,231 new coronavirus infections, taking its total cases to 8.23 million, the health ministry said on Monday (Nov 2). 

New daily cases in India have been falling since September, but experts warn that infections could rise again during the festival season.

The country has the world's second-highest caseload, behind the United States, which has more than 9 million.

There were 496 deaths in the last 24 hours from the coronavirus, taking total deaths to 122,607.

Source: Reuters

