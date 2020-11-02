India's COVID-19 tally rises to 8.2 million

MUMBAI: India recorded 45,231 new coronavirus infections, taking its total cases to 8.23 million, the health ministry said on Monday (Nov 2).

New daily cases in India have been falling since September, but experts warn that infections could rise again during the festival season.

The country has the world's second-highest caseload, behind the United States, which has more than 9 million.

There were 496 deaths in the last 24 hours from the coronavirus, taking total deaths to 122,607.

