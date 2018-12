India's Modi announces US$1.4 billion financial aid to Maldives

related media assets (image or videos) available. Click to see the gallery.

3 related media assets (image or videos) available. Click to see the gallery.

India will provide a financial assistance of US$1.4 billion to the Maldives, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Monday during a press conference with the visiting president of the South Asian archipelago.

NEW DELHI: India will provide a financial assistance of US$1.4 billion to the Maldives, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Monday during a press conference with the visiting president of the South Asian archipelago.

"For Maldives' social and economic development we are providing a financial assistance of US$1.4 billion in the form of budgetary support, currency swap agreements and concessional lines of credit," Modi said.

Advertisement

Mohammed Ibrahim Solih, who won a surprise election in September, is try to reset ties with regional power India after the previous president drew the Maldives closer to China.

(Reporting by Krishna N. Das; Editing by Sanjeev Miglani)