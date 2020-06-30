India's Modi extends free foodgrain programme for poor battling COVID-19

Asia

India's Modi extends free foodgrain programme for poor battling COVID-19

FILE PHOTO: India&apos;s PM Modi speaks to the media inside the parliament premises on the first da
FILE PHOTO: India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi speaks to the media inside the parliament premises on the first day of the winter session in New Delhi, India, November 18, 2019. REUTERS/Altaf Hussain
(Updated: )

Bookmark

MUMBAI: The Indian government will extend a free foodgrain distribution scheme for 800 million people amid the ongoing pandemic until the end of November, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said in a national address on Tuesday (Jun 30).

Modi said thousands of lives have been saved because of the nationwide lockdowns in place since Mar 25 and urged citizens to continue to follow social distancing norms as the country restarts economic activity.

Modi said the foodgrain scheme will cost the government an additional 900 billion Indian rupees (US$11.91 billion), taking the total spend on the same to 1.5 trillion rupees.

Source: Reuters/nh

Tagged Topics

Bookmark