India's semi high-speed train breaks down a day after its launch

NEW DELHI: India's first locally built, semi high-speed train broke down early on Saturday (Feb 16) on its way back to New Delhi from Varanasi in northern Uttar Pradesh.

The incident took place a day after its inauguration by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The Vande Bharat Express can run up to a maximum speed of 160km per hour.

"There seems to be disruption due to a possible cattle run over. It wasn't a scheduled commercial run," Reuters partner ANI said in a tweet citing the railway's ministry.

The train eventually reached New Delhi and will resume a commercial run from Sunday, said the tweet.

