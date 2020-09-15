India's tally of coronavirus infections nears 5 million

MUMBAI: India reported 83,809 new coronavirus infections for its lowest daily jump in a week, the health ministry said on Tuesday (Sep 15).

The world's second-most populous nation appeared to be on course to cross the milestone of 5 million cases on Wednesday, as its tally of 4.93 million is just 70,000 short.

India, where cases have been rising faster than any other nation, lags only the United States in terms of its number of total infections.

The death toll crossed 80,000 on Tuesday, swelled by 1, 054 in the last 24 hours, the ministry added.

