India's tech hub, other towns back in lockdown amid COVID-19 surge

MUMBAI: Parts of India are back in lockdown after a surge of COVID-19 infections, threatening to derail government efforts to revive a stuttering economy.

The northern Indian state of Bihar, which has a population around 125 million people, will go into a 15-day lockdown from Thursday (Jul 16), its deputy chief minister said Tuesday.

"All city municipalities, district headquarters, block headquarters will stay under lockdown. The guidelines are being finalised," Sushil Kumar Modi tweeted. Bihar's lockdown will end on Jul 31.

On Tuesday, Bihar recorded a record 1,432 cases, the third consecutive day with more than 1,000 new infections, taking the impoverished state's total to almost 19,000 with 134 deaths according to the local health authorities.

"There is no medicine or vaccine. We have to ensure that we cover our faces with masks, handkerchiefs or towels," the deputy chief minister said.

The announcement came a few hours before the southern city and IT hub Bangalore was due to go into a week-long lockdown. Other states and cities have also imposed restrictions as India's caseload nears one million.

In Bangalore, places of worship, public transport, government offices and most shops will close again from the evening, and people will be confined to their homes, only allowed out for essential needs. Schools, colleges and restaurants will remain shut, authorities said.

Bangalore, home to some of the world's biggest IT firms such as Infosys, had only about 1,000 coronavirus cases in mid-June and was seen to have fared better than other parts of India in terms of testing and contact tracing.

But infections had grown to nearly 20,000 by Monday, something health experts blamed on the lifting of restrictions in June when Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government, worried about the economy, ended a nationwide lockdown that had thrown millions of people out of work.

In all, India has 906,752 cases of the novel coronavirus, according to data from the federal health ministry, the third-highest in the world behind Brazil and the United States.

While cases in the main cities of Mumbai and Delhi account for most of the tally, infections are picking up in smaller cities, forcing authorities to re-impose curbs.

The western city of Pune, which is also an industrial and tech hub, began a 10-day shutdown on Monday while cities as far flung as Shillong in the remote northeast to Srinagar, the main city of Kashmir in the far north, imposed new curbs on movements to contain the virus.

Jitendra Singh, a junior union minister in charge of the prime minister's office, quarantined himself on Tuesday after Ravinder Raina, the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) president in Jammu and Kashmir, tested positive for COVID.

Singh visited the region with Raina and several members of the BJP after a party worker was killed last week by militants.

The curbs raised questions about prospects for India's growth, according to Japan's biggest brokerage and investment bank Nomura.

"We also find growing evidence that after the initial normalisation in activity, mobility trends have started to plateau and fall lately," Nomura said in a note.

"This implies that growth could remain below pre-pandemic peaks for a prolonged period of time."

