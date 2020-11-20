India's total COVID-19 infections cross 9 million

BENGALURU: India crossed the grim milestone of 9 million coronavirus cases, with 45,882 new infections recorded in the last 24 hours, the health ministry said on Friday (Nov 20).

India is only the second country to cross 9 million coronavirus infections, after the United States, but cases have slowed down in the country after hitting a peak in September.

Deaths rose by 584, with the total now at 132,162, the health ministry said.

Government officials and experts have warned that the country could still see a spike after the festival of Deepavali was celebrated this month.

