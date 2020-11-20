India's total COVID-19 infections cross 9 million
BENGALURU: India crossed the grim milestone of 9 million coronavirus cases, with 45,882 new infections recorded in the last 24 hours, the health ministry said on Friday (Nov 20).
India is only the second country to cross 9 million coronavirus infections, after the United States, but cases have slowed down in the country after hitting a peak in September.
Deaths rose by 584, with the total now at 132,162, the health ministry said.
Government officials and experts have warned that the country could still see a spike after the festival of Deepavali was celebrated this month.
BOOKMARK THIS: Our comprehensive coverage of the coronavirus outbreak and its developments
Download our app or subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates on the coronavirus outbreak: https://cna.asia/telegram