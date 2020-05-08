India train crushes migrant workers killing 14

NEW DELHI: A train in India ran over migrant workers sleeping on the track on Friday (May 8), killing at least 14 of the group, who were apparently on their way to their home villages, the railway ministry and media said.

Tens of thousands of people have been walking home from India's big cities after losing their jobs because of a lockdown to contain the spread of the novel coronavirus since late March.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The driver tried to stop the freight train when he saw the labourers on the tracks in the western state of Maharashtra, the railway ministry said, adding it had ordered an inquiry.

During early hours today after seeing some labourers on track, loco pilot of goods train tried to stop the train but eventually hit them between Badnapur and Karmad stations in Parbhani-Manmad section

Injureds have been taken to Aurangabad Civil Hospital.

Inquiry has been ordered — Ministry of Railways (@RailMinIndia) May 8, 2020





"I have just heard the sad news about labourers coming under the train, rescue work is underway," Railway Minister Piyush Goyal said on Twitter.

Under the lockdown, all public transport has been suspended so migrant workers heading home often have to walk long distances to get there.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The government has extended the lockdown until May 17.

Extremely anguished by the loss of lives due to the rail accident in Aurangabad, Maharashtra. Have spoken to Railway Minister Shri Piyush Goyal and he is closely monitoring the situation. All possible assistance required is being provided. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) May 8, 2020





Download our app or subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates on the coronavirus outbreak: https://cna.asia/telegram