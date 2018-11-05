Indian capital under cloud of smog as pollution level jumps

NEW DELHI: Air quality in India's haze-hit north, including the capital, New Delhi, deteriorated sharply on Monday (Nov 5) because of unfavourable weather and an increase in smoke from stubble burning in fields across the region.

Levels of PM2.5, tiny particulate matter that can reach deep into the lungs and cause major health problems, were above 400 in most parts of the capital, and in some places soared above 600.

That is nearly 24 times the recommended level of 25mg per cubic metre on average over a 24-hour period, set by the World Health Organization, which this year said India was home to the world’s 14 most polluted cities.

New Delhi was ranked the sixth most polluted.

A man crosses a road next to Indian Defence Ministry and Home Ministry buildings on a smoggy morning in New Delhi. (Photo: Reuters/Altaf Hussain)

A church is shrouded in smog in New Delhi. (Photo: Reuters/Anushree Fadnavis)

After a little improvement on Sunday, when wind picked up, air quality worsened early on Monday, with forecasts of worse to come over the next few days.

"Wind speeds dropped to 15kph from 29 and there's a significant jump in crop stubble burning in Punjab and Haryana in the past few hours," Anumita Roychowdhury, an executive director at the Centre for Science and Environment think-tank, said, referring to two states where farmers burn stubble in their fields to prepare for winter planting.

Farmers burn the stubble in a rice field on the outskirts of Amritsar. (Photo: Reuters/Munish Sharma)

People commute on a motor-cart on a smoggy morning in New Delhi. (Photo: Reuters/Anushree Fadnavis)

Authorities warn that crop residue burning will peak in the next few days.

Adding to the fears, Indians will celebrate the festival of Diwali on Wednesday, when many members of the majority Hindu community will set off celebratory firecrackers.

The Supreme Court last month allowed the use of "green" firecrackers for Diwali to try to curb pollution, but it was unclear how the rule would be enforced or whether there was such a thing as an environmentally safe firework.

Lower winter temperatures and higher moisture, coupled with lower wind speeds tend to trap pollutants in the atmosphere, said Roychowdhury.

India Gate is shrouded in smog as people participate in "Run For Unity" to mark the 143rd birth anniversary of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, one of the founding fathers of India. (Photo: Reuters/Anushree Fadnavis)

A temple is shrouded in smog in New Delhi, India. (Photo: Reuters/Anushree Fadnavis)

The Indian Institute of Tropical Meteorology also said that changes in the speed and direction of the wind, and more stubble burning, had made the air more toxic.

The sale of air purifiers had surged 40 per cent from last year because of increasing public awareness about the effects of pollution on health, company and industry officials said.

An under-construction building is shrouded in smog in New Delhi. (Photo: Reuters/Anushree Fadnavis)

Residential buildings are seen shrouded in smog in Noida on the outskirts of New Delhi. (Photo: Reuters/Malini Menon)

New Delhi and its satellite cities account for the bulk of air purifier sales but they are picking up in other cities such as Mumbai and Bengaluru.

The air purifier market is dominated by Unilever's, Blueair, Honeywell International Inc and Britain's Dyson.

