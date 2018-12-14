Indian court rejects call for probe into jet deal with France's Dassault

India's Supreme Court rejected petitions on Friday seeking an investigation into a fighter jet deal worth an estimated US$8.7 billion with France's Dassault Aviation, saying there was no evidence of wrongdoing.

NEW DELHI: India's Supreme Court rejected petitions on Friday seeking an investigation into a fighter jet deal worth an estimated US$8.7 billion with France's Dassault Aviation, saying there was no evidence of wrongdoing.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's deal for the purchase of 36 Rafale planes has become a major political controversy because of the escalating price and a decision to pick billionaire Anil Ambani's Reliance Defence as a domestic partner.

However, the court headed by Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi dismissed the petitions calling for the establishment of a special investigation team to probe the deal.

"We don't find any material to show it is commercial favouritism," Gogoi said.

(Reporting by Suchitra Mohanty; Writing by Sanjeev Miglani; Editing by Paul Tait)