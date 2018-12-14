Indian court rejects call for probe into jet deal with France's Dassault

Asia

Indian court rejects call for probe into jet deal with France's Dassault

India's Supreme Court rejected petitions on Friday seeking an investigation into a fighter jet deal worth an estimated US$8.7 billion with France's Dassault Aviation, saying there was no evidence of wrongdoing.

A Dassault Aviation logo is pictured during EBACE in Geneva
A Dassault Aviation logo is pictured during the European Business Aviation Convention & Exhibition (EBACE) at Geneva Airport, Switzerland May 28, 2018. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's deal for the purchase of 36 Rafale planes has become a major political controversy because of the escalating price and a decision to pick billionaire Anil Ambani's Reliance Defence as a domestic partner.

However, the court headed by Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi dismissed the petitions calling for the establishment of a special investigation team to probe the deal.

"We don't find any material to show it is commercial favouritism," Gogoi said.

(Reporting by Suchitra Mohanty; Writing by Sanjeev Miglani; Editing by Paul Tait)

Source: Reuters

