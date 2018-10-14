Indian minister says sexual assault allegations against him baseless

Indian minister says sexual assault allegations against him baseless

Indian minister M.J. Akbar called the multiple allegations of sexual assault against him "wild and baseless" on Sunday, and said he plans to take legal action against the women who have made the accusations, according to a report from Reuters partner ANI.

India&apos;s Minister of State for External Affairs Mobashar Jawed Akbar walks inside his residence
India's Minister of State for External Affairs Mobashar Jawed Akbar walks inside his residence in New Delhi, India October 14, 2018. REUTERS/Anushree Fadnavis
At least ten women have so far gone public in the past week with accounts of having faced inappropriate behaviour and sexual harassment at the hands of Akbar, a former journalist who is now minister of state for external affairs in the Indian government.

