Indian sailor rescued from yacht stranded off Australian coast

NEW DELHI/SYDNEY: A solo Indian yachtsman trapped in his bunk by a serious back injury thousands of kilometres from land was rescued on Monday (Sep 24), the Indian Navy said.

"Tomy rescued safely," tweeted a navy spokesman on Monday.



The sailor, Abhilash Tomy, called for emergency aid on Saturday after the yacht was badly damaged in a storm about 3,500km west of the Australian coast, leaving him with severe back injuries.



Indian and Australian officials said a French fisheries patrol vessel involved in the international rescue mission had recovered the sailor "in a stable condition".

"A sense of relief to know that naval officer @abhilashtomy is rescued by the French fishing vessel. He's conscious and doing okay," Indian Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman posted on Twitter.

The Australian Maritime Safety Authority (AMSA) said Tomy would be transferred to a nearby Indian Ocean island, Ile Amsterdam, for medical treatment.

An Indian naval ship would later transfer Tomy to Mauritus, according to Sitharaman.

Earlier on Monday, the AMSA, which coordinated the rescue, had said it expected a French fisheries patrol vessel to reach Tomy's yacht as soon as 0700 GMT (3pm Singapore time).



The capsized yacht Thuriya of solo sailor Abhilash Tomy is pictured at sea in this Sep 24, 2018. (PhotoL Reuters/Indian Navy)

"All indications are the vessel is upright and floating high in the water but at any moment, a wave could push one of the damaged masts into the vessel and compromise its integrity," Phil Gaden, a search and rescue official, told reporters in Canberra, the Australian capital.

The mast hanging precariously over the yacht stoked fears it could become dislodged and damage the watertight body of the boat, Gaden added.



Despite the nearness of the French ship, Gaden had cautioned that rescuers might not be able to evacuate Tomy because of the damage to his yacht, in which case an Australian naval boat, positioned further away, might have had to undertake the rescue.

Tomy, whose website says he became the first Indian to circumnavigate the globe in 2013, was a contestant in the gruelling 48,000-km Golden Globe Race.

The Indian-built yacht, 'Thuriya', left the seaside town of Les Sables-d'Olonne in western France on Jul 1 in the roundtrip race.

Participant crafts, similar to those used 50 years ago in the first such race, which features a solo circumnavigation of the globe, are barred from using modern technology, except for their communications gear.

