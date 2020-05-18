Indonesia reports 496 new coronavirus infections, 43 deaths

Healthcare workers wearing protective face masks gesture for the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pat
Healthcare workers wearing protective face masks gesture for the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) patients during a briefing in the emergency room at Persahabatan Hospital in Jakarta, Indonesia, May 14, 2020. (Photo: REUTERS/Willy Kurniawan)

JAKARTA: ndonesia reported on Monday 496 new coronavirus infections, taking the total in the Southeast Asian country to 18,010, said health ministry official Achmad Yurianto.

Yurianto also announced 43 new COVID-19 related deaths, taking the total to 1,191, while 4,324 people have recovered. More than 143,030 people have been tested, he said.

Source: Reuters/ec

