Indonesia reports 857 new coronavirus cases, 43 more deaths

JAKARTA: Indonesia reported 857 new coronavirus infections and 43 more deaths on Sunday (Jun 14), taking the total number of cases to 38,277 and fatalities to 2,134, health ministry official Achmad Yurianto said.

Yurianto said 755 more patients had recovered from the virus, bringing the total number of recovered cases to 14,531.

Indonesia has tested 322,933 people for the virus as of Sunday.

