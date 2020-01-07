Magnitude 6.2 quake strikes near Indonesia's Aceh province

BANDA ACEH: An earthquake of magnitude 6.2 struck southwest of Indonesia's Aceh province on the island of Sumatra on Tuesday (Jan 7) at a depth of 20.3 km, the US Geological Survey (USGS) said.

The Indonesian meteorology and geophysics agency said on Twitter that the quake had magnitude 6.4 and a depth of 13km, adding that it did not have the potential to trigger a tsunami.

Advertisement

Advertisement

There have been no immediate reports of damage or casualties.



"People panicked and ran out of buildings," said Maimun, a disaster mitigation official on the island nearest to the epicentre.

"People who were praying at a mosque all ran outside," added Maimun, who like many Indonesians uses one name.



Advertisement

Advertisement

The epicentre of earthquake, which hit at 1.05pm local time (2.05pm Singapore time), was in the sea 24km southwest of Sinabang town, according to the Indonesian agency's update on Twitter.



#Gempa Mag:6.4, 07-Jan-20 13:05:18 WIB, Lok:2.29 LU, 96.24 BT (Pusat gempa berada di Laut 24 km BaratDaya SINABANG), Kedlmn:13 Km Dirasakan (MMI) III Tapak Tuan, III Singkil, III Gunung Sitoli, III Nias Utara, II - III Medan, II Nias Barat, II Meulaboh #BMKG pic.twitter.com/7FDs4ZD78Y — BMKG (@infoBMKG) January 7, 2020

At least one aftershock has been recorded.



The quake's impact may be felt in the neighbouring North Sumatra province, particularly in the city of Medan and in Nias island, the agency added.



Malaysia's meteorological agency said the quake was felt around Penang, and no tsunami threat towards Malaysia has been detected.

Aceh recently marked 15 years after a magnitude 9.1 Boxing Day quake hit the Indian Ocean and triggered a wave as high as 17.4m, wiping some communities off the map.

The province bore the brunt of the disaster, where a total of 128,858 people were killed, according to statistics compiled by the government and aid agencies.

In September 2018, Palu, on the island of Sulawesi, was devastated by a 7.5-magnitude earthquake and a powerful tsunami it unleashed, killing more than 4,000 people.

