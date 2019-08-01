Indonesia's Aceh whips two men, woman for breaking sharia law

LHOKSEUMAWE, Indonesia: Three people were publicly whipped 100 times each in Indonesia's deeply conservative Aceh province on Wednesday (Jul 31), with one woman pleading for the masked sharia officer to stop because she could not bear the pain.

Dozens of people watched as the two men and one woman were caned in a stadium in Lhokseumawe, about 274km from the provincial capital Banda Aceh.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Flogging is used as punishment for a range of offences in the region at the tip of Sumatra island, including gambling, drinking alcohol, and having gay sex or relations outside of marriage.

On Wednesday, a 22-year-old woman and her boyfriend, who is also 22, received 100 strokes each after they were caught having pre-marital sex.

The woman broke down several times due to the pain of the punishment, forcing the sharia officer to stop the caning until she was cleared to continue by a doctor.

A 19-year-old boy was also whipped with a rattan cane for having sex with a minor.

Advertisement

Advertisement

His white shirt was soaked with blood by the end of the thrashing, an AFP reporter said.

The teen will now serve five years in prison, while the couple will walk free.

Fakhrillah, an official from the local prosecutor's office, said the flogging was held inside a stadium to prevent children from watching.

Aceh is the only province in the world's biggest Muslim-majority country that imposes Islamic law.

In December, two men caught having sex with underage girls were whipped 100 times each in Aceh.

Rights groups have slammed public caning as cruel, and Indonesia's President Joko Widodo has called for it to end, but the practice has wide support among Aceh's population.



