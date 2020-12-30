Indonesia says agreements signed for 100 million doses of COVID-19 vaccine

JAKARTA: Indonesia has signed an agreement with two drugmakers AstraZeneca and Novavax, for 100 million doses of vaccines, the country's foreign minister said on Wednesday (Dec 30).

"We've secured supplies of vaccines, from AstraZeneca and Novavax, each 50 million doses," said Retno Marsudi.

Speaking alongside the foreign minister, Indonesia's new health minister, Budi Gunadi Sadikin, said the two vaccines would give the Southeast Asian nation more options.

"Now we can think about phase two, how to distribute the vaccines," he said.

Indonesia plans to start vaccinations with China's Sinovac treatment, of which it secured 1.2 million doses this month and expects 1.8 million more in January, once it gains emergency use clearance, it was reported earlier.

The country's 1.3 million frontline health workers will get priority in the first wave of vaccinations between January and April, Budi said on Tuesday.

Public servants will be next in line for shots, with those in infection "red-zones" aged between 18 and 59 prioritised in a second round of vaccinations.

Indonesia is focusing its programme on that age range rather than the elderly in an effort to safeguard the working population.

Indonesia on Monday announced it will ban international visitors from entering the country for a two-week period, in a bid to stem the spread of a new potentially more contagious strain of the coronavirus.

The new regulation, effective Jan 1, comes days after Indonesia banned travellers from Britain and tightened rules for those arriving from Europe and Australia to limit the spread of the new strain.

Indonesia earlier this year banned all foreign tourists from entry but some exemptions have been made for business travelers.

The new regulation applies to all foreign visitors, except for high-level government officials or foreigners with residency permits, she said.

