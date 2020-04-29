Indonesia announces 260 coronavirus cases, 11 deaths

JAKARTA: Indonesia confirmed 260 new coronavirus infections on Wednesday, taking the total in the Southeast Asian nation to 9,771, said health ministry official Achmad Yurianto.

Yurianto reported 11 new deaths, taking the total number of fatalities to 784, while 1,391 people have recovered.

More than 67,700 people have been tested.



