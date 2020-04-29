Indonesia announces 260 coronavirus cases, 11 deaths

People practice social distancing while buying vegetables amid the coronavirus disease
People practice social distancing while buying vegetables amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak in Depok, near Jakarta Indonesia on Apr 28, 2020. (Photo: REUTERS/Ajeng Dinar Ulfiana)

JAKARTA: Indonesia confirmed 260 new coronavirus infections on Wednesday, taking the total in the Southeast Asian nation to 9,771, said health ministry official Achmad Yurianto.

Yurianto reported 11 new deaths, taking the total number of fatalities to 784, while 1,391 people have recovered.

More than 67,700 people have been tested.

Source: Reuters

