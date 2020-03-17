Indonesia to ban entry from 6 European countries, Iran as COVID-19 tally rises to 172

JAKARTA: Indonesia will prohibit the entry and transit of visitors who have travelled in the last 14 days to Italy and Vatican City, Spain, France, Germany, the UK, as well as Iran due to COVID-19 concerns, Foreign Minister Retno Marsudi said on Tuesday (Mar 17).

The ban, which will take effect at midnight on Friday, was announced after Indonesia confirmed 38 new cases, bring the tally up to 172.

For the next month, all travellers who wish to visit Indonesia will also have to obtain a health certificate from their home countries and must apply for a visa from Indonesian missions, the ministry said in a statement.

Restrictions for travellers from China and South Korea's Daegu City and Gyeongsangbuk-do province remain in place, the ministry said.

Indonesians returning from these countries will be subjected to additional health checks, the ministry added. Should they show any COVID-19 symptoms, they will be put under 14-day quarantine in a government facility for observation.

Those who have no symptoms are "strongly advised" to self-quarantine for 14 days.

Indonesia also advised its citizens against all non-essential travels, while those abroad are advised to return home in view of increasing disruptions to international flights.



