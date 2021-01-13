Indonesia begins vaccination drive as COVID-19 deaths hit record

JAKARTA: Indonesia starts a mass COVID-19 vaccination campaign on Wednesday (Jan 13), with President Joko Widodo to receive the first shot of an ambitious drive launched amid record deaths from one of Asia's most stubborn epidemics.

The vaunted immunisation campaign aims to inoculate 181.5 million people, the first of whom will receive the CoronaVac vaccine from China's Sinovac Biotech. Indonesia on Monday authorised the Chinese vaccine for emergency use, which has an efficacy rate of 65.3 per cent.

The president, who is known as Jokowi, will be given a CoronaVac shot on Wednesday morning, his office said, in a sign of the priority placed on immunisation in a country that has done far less than its Southeast Asian neighbours to track and contain the virus.

Minster of Health Budi Gunadi Sadikin told parliament on Tuesday that nearly 1.5 million medical workers would be inoculated by February, followed by public servants and the general population within 15 months.

Armed police officers stand guard next to a truck containing Sinovac's COVID-19 vaccine during its distribution in Pekanbaru, Riau province, Indonesia on Jan 5, 2021. (Photo: Antara Foto/FB Anggoro via Reuters)

Indonesia on Tuesday reported a daily record 302 coronavirus deaths, taking fatalities to 24,645. Its infections are at their peak, averaging more than 9,000 a day, with 846,765 total cases.

Budi said two-thirds of the 270 million population must be vaccinated to achieve herd immunity.

Olivia Herlinda, a researcher at the Center for Indonesia's Strategic Development Initiatives, said the government had not taken into account the vaccine efficacy and virus reproduction rate to justify its herd immunity focus.

Epidemiologist Masdalina Pane said that vaccines had to be accompanied by increased testing and tracing.

"There's not one bullet," she said.

Budi said Indonesia's testing and tracing needed improving, adding there was an imbalance in testing resources across the archipelago.

An official checks on COVID-19 vaccines from China's Sinovac Biotech as they arrive at PT Bio Farma (Persero) in the first shipment to Indonesia in Bandung. (File photo: Reuters)

Indonesia will get another 122.5 million doses of CoronaVac by January 2022, with about 30 million doses by the end of the first quarter this year, according to Budi's presentation.

It has secured nearly 330 million doses of vaccines, including from AstraZeneca and Pfizer and its partner BioNTech.

