Indonesia Cabinet unveiled, taps opposition and Gojek founder

JAKARTA: Indonesian President Joko Widodo on Wednesday (Oct 23) unveiled his new Cabinet for a second term, picking former industry minister Airlangga Hartarto to head his economic team and retaining economist Sri Mulyani Indrawati as finance minister.

Prabowo Subianto, opposition leader in Widodo's first term and sole challenger in April's bitterly fought poll, will serve as defence minister, Widodo said at the presidential palace.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The co-founder and chief executive of Indonesian ride-hailing and payments firm Gojek was named education and culture minister. Arifin Tasrif, a former head of the state fertiliser maker, was named minister of energy and mineral resources.

The president's long-term ally Luhut Pandjaitan retained his role as coordinating minister for maritime affairs, which also oversees the natural resources sector and investment.