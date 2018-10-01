Indonesia calls for international help to deal with quake-tsunami

JAKARTA: The Indonesian government on Monday (Oct 1) called for international help to deal with the aftermath of a devastating series of earthquakes and a tsunami in the island region of Sulawesi that killed at least 832 people.

President Joko Widodo "authorised us to accept international help for urgent disaster response", said the government's head of investment Tom Lembong, as dozens of aid agencies and NGOs lined up to provide live-saving assistance and the government struggled to come to terms with the sheer scale of the disaster.

Indonesian President Joko Widodo vists the area affected by an earthqquake and tsunami in Palu, Sulawesi, Indonesia September 30, 2018 in this photo taken by Antara Foto. Picture taken September 30, 2018. Antara Foto/Biropers-Kris/via REUTERS

Authorities scrambled to get food, aid and equipment into Sulawesi on Monday as the death toll appeared certain to rise, three days after the 7.5 magnitude quake and tsunami hit the island.



Countries such as Thailand and Australia have already offered to help.



