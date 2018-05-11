Indonesia, China congratulate Mahathir on appointment as Malaysian prime minister

KUALA LUMPUR: Indonesian President Joko Widodo has congratulated Mahathir Mohamad on the latter’s appointment as the prime minister of Malaysia.

In a message uploaded on his Facebook account, the Indonesian leader also congratulated Pakatan Harapan (PH) for its victory in the 14th general election on May 9.

"We (Mahathir and I) spoke on the phone yesterday after he was sworn in at Istana Negara,” said President Joko, or Jokowi as he is popularly known.

Jokowi said he was happy to note that the GE14 democratic process was carried out in a “smooth and safe” manner.

He added that he hoped that relations between the two nations would grow further under Mahathir’s leadership, and that the 92 year old would continue to enjoy good health for him to carry out his duties with the trust given to him by the Malaysian people.

CONGRATULATIONS FROM CHINA

Chinese Premier Li Keqiang also congratulated Mahathir on assuming office as Malaysian prime minister, according to a Xinhua report.

In a congratulatory message, Li said Mahathir has made contributions to the development of Malaysia and the Association of Southeast Asian Nations, China-Malaysia relations as well as cooperation in East Asia.

Li said China pays great attention to its relations with Malaysia.

The two countries are neighbours with a traditional friendship and the development of bilateral relations has maintained a good momentum.

Li said he is willing to work with Mahathir to promote the bilateral comprehensive strategic partnership to better benefit both countries and their people.

