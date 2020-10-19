Chinese drug dealer who escaped from Indonesia prison found dead in forest

JAKARTA: A Chinese drug trafficker who escaped from an Indonesian jail last month by tunnelling through the sewage system had been found dead, police said on Monday (Oct 19).

The police found Cai Changpan hanging in a hut in a forest in Bogor, West Java, on Saturday morning.

Advertisement

Advertisement

They had been sweeping the area since Friday after receiving information that Cai was seen hiding in the hut.

"The estimated time of death is Friday, October 16, at 8pm," Jakarta’s police chief Inspector General Nana Sudjana said in a press conference.

Cai, 53, was serving a death sentence in a jail in Tangerang when he dug a hole from his cell into waste pipes and on to a road outside to escape on Sep 14.

Advertisement

Advertisement

He was convicted in 2017 of smuggling methamphetamine.



His cellmates told the police that he had planned his escape for five to six months using tools from a construction project in the prison kitchen.

He had previously broken out of a Jakarta police detention centre in 2017 by breaking a hole in a bathroom wall, police had said.



Advertisement

On Monday, Mr Sudjana said injuries were found on Cai's neck. The deceased also tested negative for drugs and alcohol.



"The cause of death was blunt force on the neck, which blocked the airway causing suffocation," the police chief added.

