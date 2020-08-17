Indonesia reports 1,821 new COVID-19 cases, 57 more deaths
JAKARTA: Indonesia reported 1,821 new coronavirus cases on Monday (Aug 17), bringing its infection total to 141,370, data from government's COVID-19 task force showed.
The Southeast Asian country also added 57 new deaths, taking its fatalities to 6,207, the highest coronavirus death toll in Southeast Asia.
Indonesia’s President Joko Widodo on Friday proposed a 2,747.5 trillion rupiah (US$185 billion) budget for 2021, with measures designed to focus on accelerating economic recovery amid the pandemic.
The Jakarta city government decided last week to again extend a partial lockdown to control the spread of the virus. The lockdown will now be in place until Aug 27.
This followed an increase in the occupancy rate of COVID-19 isolation wards and intensive care unit (ICU) beds over the past two weeks in the capital.
Indonesia has also been given priority access to the technical know-how on producing the Chinese-made COVID-19 vaccine once the candidate obtains regulatory approval, according to an official.
This is among the benefits of Indonesia participating in the late-stage human trial of the vaccine candidate produced by Sinovac Biotech, which is one of the few in the world to enter phase 3 clinical trials.
