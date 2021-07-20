Indonesia’s COVID-19 cases have fallen, curbs to ease on Jul 26 if trend continues: President Jokowi

JAKARTA: Indonesian President Joko Widodo said on Tuesday (Jul 20) that the country’s COVID-19 cases have fallen and if the trend continues, the current restrictions will gradually be lifted from Jul 26.

Indonesia had imposed COVID-19 restrictions on Jul 3 for the island of Java and Bali, which include curbing travel and shutting malls.

People’s movements are restricted according to the sectors they work in, and only employees in critical sectors such as energy and health are allowed to go back to the workplace.

After the measures were imposed, the COVID-19 caseload and bed occupancy rate have now dropped.



“We always monitor, understand the dynamics in the field and also hear the voices of communities affected by PPKM (community-level public activity restrictions enforcement).

“Therefore, if the trend of cases continues to decline, then on Jul 26, the government will lift it gradually,” the president said in a televised address.

Jokowi, as the president is popularly known, said that traditional markets that sell basic daily needs would be able to operate until 8pm with a maximum capacity of 50 per cent and under strict health protocols, while other traditional markets may be allowed to operate until 3pm.

Street vendors, grocery stores, cell phone agents or outlets, barbershops, laundry shops, small automotive repair shops, hawkers and other similar small businesses can open until 9pm under strict health protocols. The details will be further regulated by the local governments, Jokowi said.



Each patron can visit for a maximum of 30 minutes, he added.

The president stressed that the government will continue to provide social assistance such as cash handouts, staple food and Internet quota for students.

COVID-19 cases in Indonesia are currently among the highest in the world.

Infections have been around 50,000 daily in the past week. On Tuesday, authorities reported 38,325 new cases.

Indonesia has logged more than 2.9 million infections and 76,000 deaths.

